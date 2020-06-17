Jeri-Lynne Foster
Jeri-Lynne Foster, 61, of Groveland, IL passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at her home.
Jeri-Lynne (JL) was born on September 30, 1958 in Pekin, IL to Jerry and Joyce A. (Ehrett) Watkins. She married Steve Foster in 1992. Preceding her in death were her mother, Joyce Watkins and one brother, James "Jim" Watkins.
Surviving are: two daughters, Dominique (Matt) Batchelor of Oro Valley, AZ and Mackenzie (Jon) Stoller of Groveland; four grandchildren, Ava, Zoey, Maya and Rayne; her father, Jerry Watkins of Morton, IL; one niece, Alexis Watkins.
Jeri-Lynne was a daughter, a sister, a mother, and a friend. In life she was a loving person who had an infectious way about her.
As a young woman she desired to become a fashion designer and studied abroad in London, England. Upon her return, she accomplished her goal as a student of fashion and design. Landing big jobs as a top consultant and fashion manager of several department stores and clothing boutiques. Although she was very successful in her field, soon thereafter she became a mother and it really was the only thing that mattered to her. Being a mother to her daughters was her joy in life. She was a soccer mom, a best friend, and truly adored her daughters and family. She was blessed with the gift of creativity and enjoyed painting, sculpting and decorating. She was a lover of all things beautiful. It was motherhood that was her greatest accomplishment. Her daughters cherished all of her love and will hold onto special moments. Like her long talks, homemade brownies and custom Halloween costumes. She lit up the room when she walked in smiling, laughing and full of life, a social butterfly and in the true sense a free spirit. One of her greatest gifts was to comfort others. She had a big heart and would do anything for her friends, she was kind and generous. Jeri- Lynne was a rebel without a cause. You knew when she arrived, dressed to the nines and with her big personality, was a match for no one. She enjoyed going to concerts, traveling, nature and spending time with her grand babies.
Jeri-Lynne led an indelible and extraordinary life. She was funny, beautiful, kind, fierce, and loving. Now she will carry on in heaven as she watches over her family and protects them with her light and love. Her spirit will live on forever through her daughters and their children. Soar mama soar.
A Memorial service will be held at 5:30 pm, Friday, June 19, 2020 at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Dr. Pekin. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm at the funeral home. Social distancing and masks guidelines will be followed.
In addition to flowers, contributions may be made to a memorial fund set up for her grandchildren. Checks may be made out to Dominque Batchelor.
To view her tribute page or to send her family condolences visit www.hendersonfuneralcare.com.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.