Joan L. Leuck
Joan L. Leuck, 78 of Pekin, passed away at 5:52 am, Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the OSF Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born to Loyal and Genevieve (Stamper) Petersen on July 17, 1942 in Plainview, NE.
Joan attended St Mary's Grade School and High School in Osmond, NE. She completed her education at Personnel Training Institute in Omaha, NE. Joan was employed at Travelers Insurance Company and at Creighton University in Omaha. While there she met and married John "Jack" Leuck on February 10, 1962 in Osmond, NE while he was a law school student. They were blessed with 58 wonderful years together.
Joan was preceded in death by her loving parents; big brother Jerry and little sister Linda.
She is survived by; her husband Jack; four children, Patrick (Jonna) Leuck, Michelle Lynn (Christopher) Hutchinson, Kari Sue (Mark) Ballinger, and Jason A. (Molly) Leuck; nine grandchildren, Kyle, Shyrel, Markie, Kassidy, Jack, Amelia, Macy, Kaelea, Orion; and many great grandchildren; three sisters, Mary, Diane, and Ann and their spouses.
Joan was a member of St Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin and St Vincent DePaul Parish in Peoria. She was a member of the Red Hats, Fifth Wheel, Welcome Wagon and Garden Club, and PEO chapter BX.
Joan enjoyed living in Houston, TX, and Atlanta, GA, but Peoria became home. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and enjoyed playing cards with the neighborhood ladies. She always kept in touch, whether by phone, cards or in person with relatives and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St Joseph Catholic Church, 303 S. 7th, Pekin, IL with Father Michael Andrejek as Celebrant. A visitation will be held also at the church one hour prior at 10:00 am. To view the Mass online, visit www.stjosephpekin.org and select live Mass. Private Entombment will be at a later date at Resurrection Mausoleum in Peoria. Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with Joan's arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Easter Seals Cleft Palette, 507 E. Armstrong, Peoria, IL, 61603.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
NOV
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
