John Albrecht
PEKIN ~ John Francis "Jack" Albrecht, 87, of Pekin, passed away at 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family, following an extended battle with dementia.
Born Nov. 4, 1932 in Peoria to Frederick and Florine (English) Albrecht, he married Mary Lou Leonard on Feb. 8, 1957. She survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Carrie Morrissey of Pekin; one son, Steve Albrecht of Pekin; one grandson, Jon (Carrie) Morrissey of Springfield; three great-grandchildren, Alyson Morrissey, Olivia Morrissey and Connor Morrissey, all of Springfield; one brother, Fred (Jane) Albrecht of California; two sisters, Norma (Jim) Robison and Christine (Mike) O'Hara, both of Pekin and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves a sister-in-law, Bertha Murray of Northbrook and a brother-in-law, Donald Schoedel of Pekin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Justin M. (Kimberly) Morrissey; a son-in-law, Victor "Butch" Morrissey; a granddaughter-in-law, Lisa Morrissey; two brothers, Robert Albrecht, Larry Albrecht; two sisters, Marilyn Brong and Florine Albrecht (in infancy) and two sisters-in-law, Marjorie Schoedel and Dolores "Dee" (Nathan "Bud") Tinney.
A 1950 graduate of Pekin Community High School, he then began his plastering career as an apprentice under his father. Following his military service in the United States Army, Jack returned following his father's death to take over the family plastering business, Albrecht & Son. He was a general contractor and master plasterer for many years in the Pekin area, retiring in 1995. He also owned and operated Albrecht Builders. Jack was very generous with his time and talents in plastering for his family and friends.
He was an avid reader and after the point he could no longer read, he enjoyed watching western movies and football on television. In earlier years, he was active in Boy Scouts and was a member in a barbershop quartet and a former charter member of the Knights of Columbus.
Jack will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin.
His memorial Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin. Father Michael Andrejek will celebrate the Mass. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Inurnment will follow the Mass at Prairie Haven Cemetery in Pekin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, Ill. 61554 or St. Joseph Catholic Church, 303 South 7th Street, Pekin, Ill. 61554.
