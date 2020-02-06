Home

POWERED BY

Services
PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 346-2176
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hilt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. Hilt


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John C. Hilt Obituary
John C. Hilt
PEKIN ~ John C. Hilt, 75, of Pekin, passed away at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria surrounded by his family.
He was born February 13, 1944, in Springfield, Illinois to John and Florence (Rhodes) Hilt.
He married Judy (Hitzeman) on August 26, 1972, in East Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are his five sons; David Hilt, Kevin Hilt, David (Jerri) Bocian, Todd Hilt, Tim (Jamie) Hilt, one daughter; Karla (Tom) Veatch, one sister; Cindy (James) Scott, eight grandchildren, and several great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, infant son, a sister Alesia Conover, and brother Gordon Mitchell.
John worked for Caterpillar as a machine repairman as well as on the fire brigade in Mapleton for over 32 years of service retiring in 1994. He also owned and operated a small engine repair service, and worked for the Pekin Daily Times as a photographer.
John deeply loved his wife, family, and his pets as well as a few good friends. Known by many as someone who could fix anything, he spent most of his spare time working on home remodeling projects, tinkering, writing, learning photography, and would always lend a helping hand to others in need. As a loving brother and friend, he enjoyed playing practical jokes on his family.
Cremation has been entrusted with Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Private burial will be held at Fondulac Township Cemetery in East Peoria.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date for more information please contact the family.
Memorials may be made in his honor to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 Taps Ln, Pekin, IL 61554.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -