John Hintz
PEKIN ~ John Frederick Hintz, 91, of Pekin, passed away at 2 a.m. Friday, September, 18, 2020 at Reflections Memory Care in Pekin.
Born January 17, 1929 in Pekin to Frederick John and Etta Mae (Stauthammer) Hintz, he married Goldie Mae Larimore on September 17, 1950 in Pekin. The day prior to his passing, Goldie and John celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary.
Surviving are his wife Goldie of Pekin; two sons, Rick Hintz and Randy (Linda) Hintz, both of Pekin; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Roger) Burdess of Pekin, Randy (Tammy) Hintz, Jr. of South Pekin, Lisa Hintz of Pekin and Angela Hintz of Pullman, Washington,; three great-grandchildren, Hayle (Tyler) Parksey of Madison, Wisconsin, John (Sarah Hunt) Hintz II of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Madison Burdess of Pekin and one sister, Dorris Griffin of Sumner, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
John, "Big John" had worked in maintenance and was part of the rigging gang at Corn Products/Pekin Energy for 41 years, retiring in 1986.
He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, hunting and fishing. John also enjoyed woodworking, bowling and traveling. An avid Chicago Cubs fan, he finally got to see his Cubs win a World Series. He found great joy watching his children's, grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's sporting events. He was an all-weather fan of their activities.
John was a 69-year member of First Christian Church in Pekin, where he served as a Deacon for 35 years. He was representative for Boy Scout Troop 65 during the 1950's and 1960's at the church.
His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Mark Foglio will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing of masks will be followed. Burial will be at Woodrow Cemetery in rural Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be given to First Christian Church, 1201 Chestnut Street, Pekin, Illinois 61554.
