John J. Shults
John J. Shults 87, of Pekin passed away at 4:45 am Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
John was born February 18, 1933 in Pekin to Ernest and Rachel (Taylor) Shults. He married Patricia Smith on November 2, 1954 in Auburn, WA. She passed away February 25, 2015.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, one grandson, Jeremy Shults, one sister Donna Morgan, one brother, Alfred Shults.
John is survived by three sons, Randy (Stephanie) Shults, Rick (Susan) Shults, John Shults all of Pekin; one daughter, Carlene (Dan) Cook of Madison, WI; one sister Goldie Reeves of Pekin; ten grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
He was a member of Pekin Moose Lodge #916. John was a veteran with the United States Army. He enjoyed collecting and buying antiques, dancing and listening to music. John was full of energy and loved to be social and be around people. Most of all he was a loving father and grandfather.
Private graveside services will be held at Spring Lake Cemetery. Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory 2131 Velde Dr., Pekin has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be directed to charity of donor's choice.
To leave John's family an online condolence please visit www.hendersonfuneralcare.com.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020