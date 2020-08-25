1/1
John "Ed" McGinnis Sr.
1951 - 2020
John "Ed" McGinnis, Sr.
SAN JOSE ~ John Edward "Ed" McGinnis, Sr., 69, of San Jose, passed away at 1:36 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at his residence.
Born July 15, 1951 in Peoria to Clifford H. and Neomia M. (Fletcher) McGinnis, he married the love of his life of 46 years, Brenda L. Lee, on July 12, 1974 in Pekin. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons, John (Cherri) McGinnis, Jr. and Michael (Alicia) McGinnis, both of San Jose; one daughter, Sherril (Tim) McGinnis of Pekin; seven grandchildren, Harley, Doug, Mark, Kayla, Emily, Caitlyn and Ruth; one great-granddaughter, Lyla; three brothers, Dale McGinnis of Lincoln, Clifford (Bernice) McGinnis of Canton, Will (Violet) McGinnis of Mason City and one sister, Beverly Shelby of Topeka.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Kenneth McGinnis; one sister-in-law and three brothers-in-law.
Ed worked for Aventine in Pekin for 27 ½ years, retiring August, 2011 from the steep house where he was an operator and known as the "Happy Corn Grinder" and "King of the Steep House."
Ed will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and the Fighting Illini. He enjoyed percolated coffee and cookouts with family and friends.
He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in rural Manito.
His funeral will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin, where visitation will be held one hour before the funeral. Rev. Judy Doyle will officiate. Those attending the visitation and funeral are asked to respect social distancing and follow mask guidelines. Burial will follow the funeral in Green Hill Cemetery near San Jose.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
12:30 PM
AUG
28
Funeral
01:30 PM
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
3093462176
