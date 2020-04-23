|
|
John Umholtz
PEKIN ~ John Lewis Umholtz, 89, of Pekin, passed at 1:05 p.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020 at home with his beloved longtime companion, Judy Nack, at his side.
Born May 13, 1930 in Mapleton to Clinton and Mary (Haynes) Umholtz, he married Julia Lee Walker on Aug. 11, 1951 in Pekin. She died Nov. 5, 1995 in Pekin. He also was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Frank; four brothers, Jim Umholtz, Chuck Umholtz, Tom Umholtz and Bill Umholtz and two sisters, Nancy Cape and Anna David.
Surviving are four children, Lisa Umholtz of Dallas, Texas, Vincent Umholtz of Harper, Texas, Stewart Umholtz of Morton and Roger Umholtz of Balch Springs, Texas; eight grandchildren, Vince, Jr., Christina, Michelle, David, Nicholas, Alex, Anna and Ashley; eight great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Mary Ellen Mallory of Edelstein and Jessie Isbell of Hanna City.
A 1948 graduate of Timber Township High School, John went on to serve in the United States Army during the Korean War with a tank company attached with the 38th infantry regiment.
John worked for Keystone Steel & Wire Company in Bartonville for 40 years, retiring from the rod dock in the wire mill.
He loved baseball and formerly enjoyed pitching and coaching. John was a devoted Chicago Cubs fan and lived to see his beloved Cubs win the World Series.
When gatherings are again possible, a celebration of life gathering will be held. Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Central Illinois Memorial Kidney Fund, P.O. Box 235, Morton, Illinois 61550.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020