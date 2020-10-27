Johnette "JC" Collins
DELAVAN ~ Johnette "JC" L. Collins, 65, of Delavan, passed away at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at her home.
Born September 30, 1955 in Pekin to John W. Collins and Mary (Irving) Hoheimer. She was proceeded in death by her mother and brother John W. Collins, Jr.
Surviving are her father John (Molly) Collins; two daughters, Kaeli (Dustin) McIntire of Delavan, Aubri McIntire of De Land, Florida; one grandchild, Evey Flatley of De Land, Florida; two brothers, Joe (Marlene) Collins of Middleburg, Florida, Jeano (Sue) Collins of San Antonio, Texas; one sister, Joyce Ann (David) Kvello of Virginia Beach, Virginia and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
JC is a graduate of Pekin Community High School and continued her education with an Associate's Degree in childhood education. Staying close to home, she worked in retail throughout Central Illinois.
She is an avid reader and patron of her local library. She participated in both day and evening book clubs. She enjoyed listening to music, gardening and spending time with her animals.
Whether it was to Mardi Gras, Margaritaville or just to meet for coffee she loved to "go and do" and went on many adventures with friends and family throughout the years.
JC is incredibly close with her only grandchild, Evey. At a young age, Evey began referring to her as "Honey" instead of Grandma or Granny. This tickled "Honey" to no end and she wore the title with great pride.
JC's memorial visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing of masks will be followed.
Memorials can be made to Ayer Public Library in honor of Johnette or a PNC savings account for her granddaughter Evey Flatley's education.
