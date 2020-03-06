|
Joyce Ann Kenney
SOUTH PEKIN ~ Joyce Ann Kenney, 87, of South Pekin, passed away at 3:17 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Heddington Oaks in West Peoria.
Born April 27, 1933 in South Pekin to Oral Nelson and Mabel Viola (Gray) White, she married the love of her life, George Edward Kenney on August 18, 1954 in Holly Springs Mississippi. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one infant daughter, Linda Kenney; one son-in-law, Terry Trumpy; one brother; and one sister.
Surviving are two sons, Larry L. (Carol) Kenney of Connecticut and Steven (Kathy) Kenney of Pekin; one daughter, Jody K. Trumpy of South Pekin; ten grandchildren, Kerri, Brad, Tracy, Kristin, Ashley, Tanner, Marty, Cory, Jasen, Woody; seventeen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She worked at J.C. Penney for 13 years in the merchandising department, retiring in 1986.
Joyce loved the outdoors and fishing. She enjoyed her cats, shopping, board games, Hallmark Channel, reading, St. Louis Cardinals, her grandchildren's sporting events, and family function dinners.
Her memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Monday March 9, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Visitation will be from 1 to 2:45 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow at Woodrow Cemetery in rural Pekin.
Memorials contributions may be made to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 TAPS Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2020