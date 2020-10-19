Joyce D. Haller
Joyce D. Haller, 85, of Pekin, IL, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Pekin Manor. Joyce was born July 20, 1935 in Pekin to Ray and Opal Harrison Williams. She married Robert E. Haller September 16, 1956 in Pekin. He preceded her in death November 16, 2000. Also preceding her in death were her parents and one brother Charles.
Joyce is survived by three sons, Timm (Janet) Haller of Troy, Tomm (Susan) Haller of Midland, TX, Todd (Rhonda) Haller of East Peoria, eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one sister, Carol (Gerald) Ripper of Colorado Springs, one brother, Richard (Cindy) Williams of Manito.
Joyce was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Pekin, Pekin Women's Club, Clover Leaf Chapter #1002 OES, East Peoria. Joyce and her husband, Bob owned and operated Schmidt-Haller Funeral Parlors 1965-1997.
Services will be at 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Pekin. Pastor Lauren Padgett will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. With the COVID recommendations it is requested that social distancing and the wearing of masks be followed. Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with arrangements. Burial will be at FonDuLac Township Cemetery in East Peoria. Memorials may be made to; Neighborhood House 1020 S. Matthew St, Peoria, IL 61605. Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com
.