Joyce Hahn

PEKIN - Joyce C. Hahn (Cordts), 88, a resident of the friendly village of Clarendon Hills for 15 years, formerly of Burr Ridge and Hinsdale, passed away peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

She was born on March 17, 1932, in Pekin, Illinois, to Glenn F. and Blanche A. Cordts. Missing her caring and giving nature, loving presence, and smiling face are: two younger brothers, Kenley Cordts of Tomahawk, WI, and Robert G. "Bob" (and Carolyn) Cordts of Pekin (who gifted Joyce with three nephews who called her "AJ": Bryan (Shelly) Cordts, Bradley (Kim) Cordts, and Brandon (Dawn) Cordts), and three sons; Mark J. Hahn of Mequon, WI, Glenn E. Hahn of Riverside, IL, and Chris J. Hahn of Clarendon Hills, IL. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Cody (Jordan) Larimore, Haley (Jonathan) Woods, Sarah (Danny) Matz, Michael (Sara) Hahn, Christopher Hahn, and Olivia Hahn, and one great-grandchild, Tyson Larimore.

She graduated, as a National Honor Society Member, from Pekin Community High School in 1950. She graduated from the School of Nursing at The Methodist Hospital of Central Illinois in 1953. Her first nursing job was at Presbyterian Hospital in Chicago.

Joyce married Jerome J. Hahn, MD, on June 15, 1957. Their union lasted 47 years; "Doc" passed away in November of 2004. Her work as a registered nurse was interrupted by the more rewarding career of motherhood. Balancing this passion and responsibility with other interests, she was enthusiastic about bowling, playing golf and tennis. She also enjoyed bridge group. She followed the Blackhawks, Bulls and Cubs; she tolerated the Bears. At neighborhood block parties, Mrs. Hahn's delicious potato salad never failed to impress.

Joyce was always active at the Hinsdale United Methodist Church. But once her athletic diversions began to slow, she went full throttle as a volunteer at church and within the community. There were frequent outings with "the old farts" to plays, musicals and the like, and post-church luncheons with her friends were always on the calendar.

Even with such a full schedule - work, motherhood, casual sports and church membership, Joyce found time to travel. She cruised the Rhine and The Caribbean. She visited the Canadian Rockies,San Diego, New Orleans and Hawaii. She also enjoyed visiting local places, such as Traverse City, Michigan, and Galena, Illinois. Joyce was also a voracious reader. She was never without a newspaper, a magazine, or a book. She was an accomplished baker. Her perennial pumpkin bread earned rave reviews and legions of fans. Joyce's unique sense of humor was as appreciated.

The long list of causes and organizations she donated money to, the cards and gifts she would send to her wide circle of friends are just two examples of her generous and giving nature. She enjoyed shopping, watching Wheel of Fortune, planting and tending to her Martha Washington Geraniums. She loved being a grandmother and adored being a great-grandmother.

Her passing is an immeasurable loss. Our grief is ameliorated by how many friends she had, how many lives she touched, and by the fond and fun memories that all who knew her will carry with them.

In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions can be made to the Joyce Hahn ("Troublemaker") Memorial Fund, care of Hinsdale United Methodist Women. Visitation will be on Friday, July 10, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Adolf Funeral Home in Willowbrook. Memorial service will be held at Hinsdale United Methodist Church at a date and time to be determined. Joyce will be buried next to her parents in Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin, IL.



