Joyce Isabella Evans Douglas
Joyce Isabella Evans Douglas, 92, of Pekin, IL passed away at 8:44 PM, Monday, February 3, 2020 at Villas of Holly Brook in Pekin.
Joyce was born on April 16, 1927 in Arnold, Kentucky to Charlie Clearance and Daisy (Bratcher) Evans. She married Russell P. Ball. He passed away and she then married Charles R. Douglas. He passed away on July 29, 1998.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Janice Ball, one great-grandson, Earl Blake Camp, four sisters and one brother.
Surviving are: twelve children, Clifford W. (Elaine) Ball, of Apple Valley, MN., Donna F. (Jim) Devermen of Pekin, Diana J. (Nick Walker) Bassett of East Peoria, Sharon J. Camp of Manito, Bonnie L. (William) Greene of Lakewood, CO, Christina J. (Randy) Adkins of Kansas City, MO., Gary C. (Deborah) Ball of North Pekin, Joseph R. (Lee) Ball of Crestview Hills, KY., Cynthia R. Copelen of Pekin, Mark E. Ball of Carrollton, KY., Jeffrey L. (Kelly) Douglas of Lawrence, KS., and David B. (Valary) Douglas of Kansas City, MO.; thirty grandchildren, forty-nine great-grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren; and one brother, Darrell D. (Patricia) Evans of Shepherdsville, KY;
Joyce was a member of New Life Christian Fellowship Church in North Pekin. She enjoyed being with her family, friends and attending church, cake decorating, crocheting and quilting. She and her husband were members of the JAYCO Camping Club and served as missionaries in Mexico and Belize. She worked at OSF St. Francis Medical Center as a Surgical Tech for 25 years, retiring in October of 1988.
A Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Dr. Pekin with Pastor Marty Smith officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Friday, February 7th at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens.
Joyce's family wishes to express their gratitude for the support, love and care provided by Villas of Holly Brook in Pekin and Vitas Hospice Care.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Life Christian Fellowship Church, 309 Elm St. North, North Pekin, IL 61554.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020