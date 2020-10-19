1/1
Judith Marie Basco
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Marie Basco
PEKIN ~ Judith Marie Basco, 75, of Pekin, passed away at 2:35 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at her home.
Born Sept. 27, 1945 in Peoria to Urban and Lucille (Newton) Waskowski, she married Thomas E. "Tom" Basco on Nov. 22, 1969 in Pekin. He survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Brigette (Dan) Sullivan and Korissa (John) Burns, both of Pekin; seven grandchildren, Zachary Sullivan, Carter Sullivan, Braden Sullivan, E'Cole Mucciante, Logan Mucciante, Gavin Burns and Drake Burns and one brother, Tom Waskowski of Pekin. She also leaves her nieces and nephews that she thought the world of.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Meredith E'Cole Basco and Angel Noel Basco and three brothers, Jim Waskowski, Bob Waskowski and Jerry Waskowski.
Judy worked for Thompson Food Basket and later Festival Foods as their layout artist for company advertising. Being a mom was first in her life so she took a pause with her job early on while raising her children. She retired in 1998. She was proud of an award she received from the Journal Star for a Christmas tree ad she created.
Her family was her everything and she strived to never miss her grandkids activities. She liked watching sports and enjoyed fishing while on family trips to Nokay Lake in Minnesota.
Judy was a person of deep faith and this devotion allowed herself to sustain an illness spanning 11 years. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin. A past president of the St. Joseph School Parents Club, she coached girls' basketball for seven years and was a past recipient of the St. Joseph Mother of the Year recognition.
Her private memorial Mass will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin. Father Michael Andrejek will officiate. No visitation is planned. Inurnment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Pekin. Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School, 300 South 6th Street, Pekin, Ill. 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
3093462176
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory Funeral Homes, L.L.C.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved