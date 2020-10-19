Judith Marie Basco
PEKIN ~ Judith Marie Basco, 75, of Pekin, passed away at 2:35 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at her home.
Born Sept. 27, 1945 in Peoria to Urban and Lucille (Newton) Waskowski, she married Thomas E. "Tom" Basco on Nov. 22, 1969 in Pekin. He survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Brigette (Dan) Sullivan and Korissa (John) Burns, both of Pekin; seven grandchildren, Zachary Sullivan, Carter Sullivan, Braden Sullivan, E'Cole Mucciante, Logan Mucciante, Gavin Burns and Drake Burns and one brother, Tom Waskowski of Pekin. She also leaves her nieces and nephews that she thought the world of.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Meredith E'Cole Basco and Angel Noel Basco and three brothers, Jim Waskowski, Bob Waskowski and Jerry Waskowski.
Judy worked for Thompson Food Basket and later Festival Foods as their layout artist for company advertising. Being a mom was first in her life so she took a pause with her job early on while raising her children. She retired in 1998. She was proud of an award she received from the Journal Star for a Christmas tree ad she created.
Her family was her everything and she strived to never miss her grandkids activities. She liked watching sports and enjoyed fishing while on family trips to Nokay Lake in Minnesota.
Judy was a person of deep faith and this devotion allowed herself to sustain an illness spanning 11 years. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin. A past president of the St. Joseph School Parents Club, she coached girls' basketball for seven years and was a past recipient of the St. Joseph Mother of the Year recognition.
Her private memorial Mass will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin. Father Michael Andrejek will officiate. No visitation is planned. Inurnment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Pekin. Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School, 300 South 6th Street, Pekin, Ill. 61554.
