Karen Stage
PEKIN ~ Karen Lee Stage, 72, of Pekin, passed away at 4:06 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at Pekin Manor.
She was born October 11, 1947 in Peoria to Homer and Doris (Mitzelfelt) Stage. She was preceded in by her parents and one brother, Gary Stage.
Surviving are one brother, Dewitt (Dorothy) Stage of California and one sister-in-law, Patty Stage of Creve Coeur.
Karen had worked as a waitress for many years, last working at Dave and Ernie's Lum's in Peoria.
She enjoyed working crossword and jigsaw puzzles.
Cremation has been accorded by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur. There will be no services.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude, Midwest Affiliate, 530 Northeast Glen oak Avenue, Peoria, Illinois 61637.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com