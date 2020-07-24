1/
Karl Heller
1959 - 2020
PEKIN – Karl A. Heller, 61, of Pekin, formerly of Washington, passed away at 10:40 am Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Timbercreek Rehab and Health Care in Pekin.
He was born Jan. 31, 1959 in Peoria, IL, son of Walter and Donna Hamman Heller of Washington.
Also surviving are his longtime companion, Jennifer Durbin of Pekin; two sons, Kurt (Alexis) Heller of Colorado, Scott (Sarah) Heller of Colorado; two grandchildren, Phoebe and Quinn Heller of Colorado; three brothers, Eric (Mary) Heller of Flat Rock, MI, Dorn (Kelly) Heller of Broken Arrow, OK, Brian (Katy) Heller of Baraboo, WI; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother, David.
Karl was a United States Army Veteran. He worked as a machinist in the Pekin area for several years.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at 11am on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington with social distancing and face coverings. Pastors Dick Hanson and Steve Pischake will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Wednesday from 10 to 11am. Inurnment will follow at Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Vitas Hospice.
Karl's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jul. 24 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
JUL
29
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
JUL
29
Inurnment
Glendale Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
