Kay R. Cook
1932 - 2020
Kay R. Cook, 87, of Farmer City, IL and formerly of Pekin passed away at her daughter's home surrounded by her family.
Kay was born on December 7, 1932, in Pekin to Orrin A. and Kathryn (Givando) Hill. She married Robert D. Cook in Clarksdale, MS on November 12, 1949. He passed away on March 15, 2007.
Also preceding in death are her parents and two brothers, Orrin W. Hill and John "Sonny" Hill.
Surviving are her children: Sandra (Stephen) Robinson of Columbia, TN, Kelly (Mark) Godbey of Pekin, Sean (Don) Schimmelpfennig of Manito, IL, Jodi (Ed) Soler of Pekin, Danielle (Suzie) Cook of Farmer City, Brad (Suzanne) Cook of Pekin, Thad Cook of Pekin and Brian Cook of Norfolk, VA; twenty grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; one brother, Gerald (Glenna) Hill of Pekin; one sister-in-law, Jorita Hill of Pekin.
Kay was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin and was a former member of the Italian American Club and Women of the Moose. She worked at the American Distillery Company, P.A. Bergners and Krogers in Pekin.
Cremation will be accorded with inurnment in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Pekin at a later date. Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with Kay's arrangements. A Catholic mass and celebration of life will also be planned later.
Kay's tribute page is available at www.hendersonfuneralcare.com where condolences may also be sent to her family.

Published in Pekin Daily Times from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
309-347-4157
Memories & Condolences
