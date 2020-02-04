|
Kelly Helmick
PEKIN ~ Kelly Ann Helmick, 60, of Pekin, passed away at 10:26 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born December 23, 1959 in Pekin to Wilbur LaVerne "Willie" and Dorothy May (Louwers) Helmick. Her parents preceded her in death.
Surviving are one sister, Deborah Helmick of Pekin; one brother, Michael (Diana) Helmick of Pekin; one niece, Tammy (Lance) Edwards of Galesburg; two nephews, Cory Helmick and Christopher Helmick, both of Pekin; one great-niece, Mackenzie; one great-nephew, Joseph; and several cousins.
She was a 1978 graduate of Pekin Community High School. While at PCHS she was a member of the National Honor Society, Quill and Scroll, Pekinian Staff, and received the Achievement in Art Scholastic Awards – Gold Key. In 1980, Kelly received her Associates Degree in Arts and Science from Illinois Central College in East Peoria and also was an honor student.
Kelly was employed at UnityPoint Health – Pekin Hospital in the housekeeping department for the past 12 years, last working Sunday, January 19, 2020. Previously, she worked for Dr. Stuart Ruch Orthopedic Lab in production for over 25 years.
She was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Pekin, where she was involved with the Feast @ First, Children's Ministry, and Altar Guild.
Kelly enjoyed gardening, audio books, music, being outdoors and her cats. She cared deeply for the environment and loved all animals. In earlier years she enjoyed hiking, camping and skiing and use to raise cockatiels. In her youth, she was a member of 4-H.
Kelly will be remembered for her deep faith, servant's heart, kindness, and her contagious smile. She was faithful in reading her devotions daily.
A service celebrating Kelly's life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Pekin. The Rev. James McClarey will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Private burial will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
Arrangements are entrusted by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 1311 Court Street, Pekin, IL 61554, Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 TAPS Lane, Pekin, IL 61554, or to Teen Challenge, 311 South Olive Street, Peoria, IL 61612.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020