|
|
Kenith Hamilton
PEKIN ~ Kenith Dale Hamilton, 87, of Pekin, passed away at 2:15 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at his home.
Born Dec. 17, 1932 in Peoria to William and Freda (Showalter) Hamilton, he married Geraldine Eugenia "Geri" Tosi on July 14, 1955 in Pekin. She died Oct. 2, 2015 in Pekin. He also was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Kyle Hamilton.
Surviving are one son, Kent (Julie) Hamilton of Pekin; one daughter, Gia (Randy) Hild of Pekin; two grandsons, Kyle Rushford and Augy Rushford, both of Pekin; one brother, Bill Hamilton of Cape Coral, Fla. and two sisters, Lois (Bill) Martin and Delores Wright, both of Peoria.
A graduate of Woodruff High School in Peoria, he attended Bradley University.
He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and attained the rank of Corporal.
Ken enjoyed a long career as self-employed in the restaurant and beverage business. He owned and operated LePub in Pekin from 1981 to 2000.
He was a lifetime member of the Pekin AMVETS Post 235, Pekin Eagles Aerie 1869 and Pekin Moose Family Center 916. Ken was proud to have been a member and past president of the Southside Business Association and the Pekin Chapter of AMBUCS.
Ken was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. He loved to play cards and fishing in younger years. He also enjoyed golfing and was a past member of Sunset Hills Golf Club in Pekin.
His private graveside rites will be Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Pekin. There will be no visitation. Arrangements are by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, Ill. 61554.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to the staff at the Bob Michael Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic in Peoria and Harbor Light Hospice for their excellent care.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020