Kenneth Wubben


1931 - 2020
Kenneth Wubben Obituary
Kenneth Wubben
Kenneth Eugene Wubben, 89, formerly of Peoria and Pekin transitioned to heaven on Friday May 8th, 2020 at OSF in Peoria.
Ken was born on January 12, 1931 to Charles and Inez Wubben. Ken was married to Eleanor Ann Baker and then Barbara Brownfield. In 1974 Ken married Betty Lou Harbor who passed in 2011.
Ken is survived by his son David Wubben, daughter Denise (Bernard) Biagini, daughter Deborah Joseph and stepdaughters Patricia (Randy) Gleich, Katherine (Mike) DeTrempe, Wendy (John) Peavy and sons-in-law Larry Ellis and Mike Joseph, stepsons Ronald (Angie) Wubben, and Lee Brownfield, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers as well as stepdaughters Sue Kaufman and Anita Ellis.
Ken served in the Air Force and then worked at Corn Products Company in Pekin for 32 years. Ken attended Memorial Christian Church in Peoria where he volunteered his time and sang in the choir. Ken enjoyed training horses and dogs, woodworking and watching NASCAR races. Most of all, Ken loved the time he and Betty spent in Minnesota each summer fishing and boating with their kids and grandchildren.
Ken's remains have been cremated per his wishes. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
To leave Ken's family an online condolence please visit www.hendersonfuneralcare.com

Published in Pekin Daily Times from May 19 to May 21, 2020
