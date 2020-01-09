|
Larry F. Meier
PEKIN ~ Larry F. Meier, 76, of Pekin, passed away at 5:55 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at his home.
He was born September, 13 1943 in Peoria to Orville H. and Velma Morris Meier.
He married the love of his life, Linda Louise Leibold, on May 20, 1988 in Pekin. She survives.
Also surviving are his three daughters, Jodi (Patrick) Rinaldo of Pekin, Sheila Meier of Peoria, and Shelli Phillips of Peoria; two sons, Tony (Tammy) Fults of Pekin, Royce (Chantale Boswell) Fults of Pekin; nine grandchildren; three sisters and one brother.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister.
Larry had worked for Menards as a department manager for over 16 years, retiring in 2010.
Larry was an avid poker player and enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing and riding on his Harley Davidson Motorcycle. Larry was always a kid at heart and loved spending time with his grandchildren. In his free time during his younger years, he trained dogs and horses.
His funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Steve Weber will officiate. Visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Prairie Haven Cemetery in Pekin, where military rites will be accorded.
Memorial contributions may be made to Unity Point Hospice, 221 NE Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, IL 61636.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020