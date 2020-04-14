|
Larry Sutton
Larry D. Sutton passed away peacefully at home on March 4, 2020. He was born in Springfield, Illinois to Lloyd R. Sutton and Hazel Nadine Stuart of Kilbourne, Illinois. He was raised on a farm and knew how to work hard and appreciate the land. Larry attended schools in Mason County, Illinois and upon graduation he moved to East Peoria, Illinois. He held a variety of jobs in the area and settled upon insurance as his livelihood. In 1959 he married Eileen F. Tape. They were married for 60+ years.
In 1969 he joined with Bill Griffin in an insurance agency in Pekin, Illinois called Griffin-Sutton Insurance. Many good and prosperous years ensued. In 1979, after three long snow-filled winters, the Suttons decided to move to Fort Myers, Florida. Boating was the family passion and it was hard to boat in the snow. On May 6, 1981 Larry opened his own agency with a desk and a phone. His son joined him in 1986 and Sutton & Associates Insurance Agency, Inc. was formed. Larry retired December 31, 2016.
During their marriage they were blessed with three children, Mark, Scott and Michelle. They are left to cherish many fond memories with each other and their families. Mark (Not married); Scott (Luanne...Shea, Spencer, Sara and Silas); Michelle (John...Megan, Lindsay and Ellie). Also, his brother, Ron Sutton (Connie...Eric, Aaron, Jeremy and Jennifer) of Pekin, Illinois. Also, his God Daughter, Kaleigh Olson of Knoxville, Tennessee. Larry loved his family and they were definitely a priority in his life.
Larry was involved with many service organizations in Pekin and he was also a Cub Scout leader. After he moved to Fort Myers he was involved with GLCY and Swim Florida and helped construct the building which stands at the Cypress Lake Pool. He helped with many fundraisers for the swim team; building a float for the team that was in the Edison Parade of Lights, and anything else needed. Larry and the kids spent many a weekend at swim meets away from home. He was actively involved with the Matlacha Mariners. He also joined the Araba Shrine Temple and participated in several Edison Parade of Lights. His moniker was "Hayseed" and he dressed in bib overalls, straw hat and size 23 tennis shoes. He enjoyed making funny balloons for the kids.
Always involved with people. He did not know a stranger. He cared for people and was always ready to lend a helping hand. Many will sorely miss his laughter and caring personality.
Services were held March 14 at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home in Fort Myers, Florida.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020