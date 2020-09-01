Laszlo Petrovics
PEKIN - Laszlo Ede Petrovics, 91, of Pekin passed away peacefully at 4:45 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Pekin Manor by his beloved wife's side.
Born January 6, 1929 in Miskolc, Hungary to Franc and Peroska (Focs) Petrovics, Laszlo married the love of his life, Magda Molnar on April 17, 1954 in Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary. She died Sunday, August 30 at Pekin Manor.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two daughters, Zsa Zsa and Helen.
Surviving are two daughters, Olga (Kevin) Bolen and Mary (Mark) Galvin, both of Pekin; one son, Steven (Lisa) Petrovics of Bloomington; six grandchildren, Ryan (Britt) Bolen, Kelly (Jon) Rogers, Jeremy (Sara Vermilyea) Galvin, Michael (Jess) Petrovics, Bryce (Jenny Willis) Galvin, and Chloe Petrovics; three great grandchildren, and two brothers, Steven Molnar, Laszlo Molnar, and one step-brother, Alex Molnar.
Laszlo served in the Hungarian Army, assigned to Communications for three years.
Initially escaping by foot and walking many miles, Laszlo and a pregnant Magda fled their home country of Hungary during the Hungarian Revolution of 1956. After a first failed escape attempt, they gained successful passage to America.
Laszlo worked as a painter for Local 1957, retiring in 1988.
A loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Laszlo enjoyed doing yard work, decorating, painting, and gardening with his wife.
Laszlo and Magda's joint funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 4 at Preston Hanley Funeral Home and Crematory in Pekin. Father Michael Andrejek will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Cremation will be accorded following the service. Those attending are asked to respect social distancing and follow mask guidelines. Inurnment will be at Prairie Haven Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army of Tazewell County, 243 Derby Street, Pekin, Illinois 61554.
