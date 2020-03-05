Home

Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 347-4157
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:15 PM
Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
1:30 PM
Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
Laura Jean McGlothlin


1951 - 2020
Laura Jean McGlothlin Obituary
Laura Jean McGlothlin
PEKIN — Laura J. "Jean" McGlothlin, 68, of Pekin, IL passed away at 12:58 PM Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in the Emergency Department at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Laura was born on July 19, 1951 in Canton, IL to Virgil and Sadie (Rodgers) Girard. She married Charles R. McGlothlin on December 24, 1986 in Pekin. He passed away on July 4, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, her parents, step-father, Roland Keith Deford Sr. and one brother, Richard Girard.
Surviving are: three sons, Timothy (Ginnie) Girard of South Pekin, Scott (Michelle) McLaughlin and Charles "Bobby" (Erma) McGlothlin Jr., both of Pekin; one daughter, Ardella (Francis) Everhart of Pekin; twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Joe (Donna) Girard of Pekin and Roland Deford Jr. of Havana; one sister, Violet Lowe of Mason City.
Jean was a very loving woman. Her greatest love was her family, grandbabies and great-grandbabies. She was dedicated to her husband and her entire family. She was a peacemaker and servant and always wanted to make sure everyone was happy.
Jean's Funeral Service will be at 1:30 PM Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Dr., Pekin. Visitation will be from noon till 1:15 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery.
To leave an online condolence visit, www.hendersonfuneralcare.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020
