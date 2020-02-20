Home

Lawrence Norman Jr.


1926 - 2020
Lawrence Norman Jr. Obituary
Lawrence Norman Jr.
Lawrence Simeon "Mort" Norman Jr., 93, of Hopedale, passed away at 3:01 pm Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Hopedale Nursing Home.
He was born July 8, 1926 in Tremont to Lawrence Simeon and Ruby Spalding Norman Sr.
Surviving are five nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, and one niece.
Lawrence worked at Pioneer Seed Company in Morton for many years.
He enjoyed all types of cars and keeping them clean and car racing.
Cremation has been accorded. A private family burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Tremont at a later date. There will be no visitation. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Hopedale is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Hopedale Nursing Home.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020
