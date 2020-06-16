Leona Cole
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leona Cole
PEKIN ~ Leona Rae Cole, 83, of Pekin, passed away at 4:15 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020 at her residence.
Born June 9, 1937 in Harlem, Mont., she was the daughter of Derewill G. and Emma (Nelson) Foote. She married John Leonard Cole, Jr. on Sept. 7, 1962 in Pekin. He died April 6, 2017 in Pekin. She also was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Richard Foote.
Surviving are one daughter, Starletta Dawn (Paul) Taylor of Marysville, Wash.; two sons, Jay Leonard (Claudia) Cole of Westminster, Colo. and James Andrew (Jennifer) Cole of Mackinaw; eleven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and one brother, William (Merrilee) Foote of Speerfish, S.D.
She attended Westmar College in LeMars, Iowa.
Leona worked for Pekin Public Schools District 108 for 25 years as a secretary at Broadmoor, the District office and last with the special education department. She retired in 2000.
Leona was active in church activities throughout her life. She attended Pekin First Church of God and was a former member of First United Presbyterian Church in Pekin and Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria, where she was a former choir member and Sunday school teacher.
She loved to read and was known for baking and decorating cakes.
Her private funeral will be at Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. There will be no public visitation. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Films for Christ, P.O. Box 1167, Marysville, Wash. 98270 or to Miller Senior Citizens Center, 551 South 14th Street, Pekin, Ill. 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Funeral
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
3093462176
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved