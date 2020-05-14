|
Leona Florence Walker
Leona Florence Walker, 88 of Pekin passed away at 3:31 am, Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at UnityPoint Health – Pekin.
She was born to Howard and Margrette (Pettis) Starkweather in Hedgesville, Montana. She married George Wayne Walker on August 4, 1951. He preceded her in death on June 4, 2011.
Leona was also preceded in death by: her parents, step-father Walter Sleeter Sr; four brothers, Harold, Rollen, and Cecil Starkweather, and Ernest Sleeter.
She is survived by; two daughters: Carol Walker of Pekin, IL., and Beverly Walker of Marquette Heights, IL.; two sons, James Walker of Woodridge, IL and Steve Walker of Naples, NY; and one brother, Walter Sleeter Jr of Gwinn, MI.
Leona sold Avon for over 25 years. She also worked at the A&W Root Beer Stand in the late 1950's and Kmart starting in 1968 for several years. Leona and George were very active in the Boy Scouts when their children were younger. She was an avid reader, loved working puzzles and enjoyed researching family genealogy.
Due to current restrictions, there will be no public services or visitation. Private family services will be held with her brother, Walter Sleeter Jr presiding. Burial will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.
Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, or a . To leave an online memorial, visit www.hendersonfuneralcare.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from May 14 to May 16, 2020