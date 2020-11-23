Leonard Carlson
PEKIN ~ Leonard J. Carlson, 97, of Pekin, passed away at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at Hallmark Healthcare of Pekin.
Born Sept. 22, 1923 in Riverside to Knute and Laura (Alander) Carlson, he married Lilia A. Hanson on June 12, 1948 in Chicago. She died Dec. 8, 1992 in Pekin. He also was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Gary J. Carlson on May 4, 2016 and four sisters, Alma Tudy, Berniece and Fern.
Surviving are one daughter, Linda P. Carlson of Pekin; two grandchildren, Julie (Adam) Whitney of Ada, Mich. and Kevin Carlson of Oklahoma City, Okla. and five great-grandchildren. He also leaves a daughter-in-law, Karla Carlson.
Leonard was a United States Veteran of World War II, who served with the 121st Construction Battalion (Seabees) in the Mariana Islands (Saipan & Tinian) in the Western Pacific.
He was a graduate of the University of Illinois.
Leonard worked at Caterpillar, Inc. at the East Peoria proving grounds as a research engineer for 35 years.
He was a member of First United Presbyterian Church in Pekin.
A private graveside service will be Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. There will be no public visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Presbyterian Church, 1717 Highwood Avenue, Pekin, Ill. 61554.
