Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 347-4157
LeRoy F. Houston Sr.


1971 - 2020
LeRoy F. Houston Sr. Obituary
LeRoy F. Houston Sr.
LeRoy F. Houston Sr., 68, of Owensville, MO and formerly of Pekin passed away at 11:20 AM Monday, May 25, 2020 at his daughter's home in Morton, IL.
LeRoy was born in Pekin to Walter and Cloie (Branson) Houston. He married Kathy Bass in June 1971.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Erin Houston.
Surviving are: one son, LeRoy F. (Melissa) Houston Jr. of Pekin; one daughter, Melissa Houston of Morton, IL; five grandchildren, Seth Houston, Hunter Christensen, Dillon Wooden, Kaleb Houston and Adyn Houston; two great grandchildren; one brother, Rick Gehlert of Owensville, MO; one sister, Sharon Schneider of Belle, MO.
LeRoy was a veteran of the United States Army serving from 1969 - 1972. He was a Ham radio operator for ten years and a member of the Owensville Moose Lodge #878. He enjoyed drinking Natural Light beer and smoking a cigarette. He was always willing to help anyone.
Cremation has been accorded. There will be a celebration of LeRoy's life at a later date. Inurnment will be in Antioch Cemetery. Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with LeRoy's arrangements.
LeRoy's tribute page is available at www.hendersonfuneralcare.com where condolences may be sent to his family.

Published in Pekin Daily Times from May 26 to May 28, 2020
