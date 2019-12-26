|
|
Linda Lewis
PEKIN ~ Linda Lou Lewis, 83, of Pekin, passed away at 5:03 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at Morningside of Pekin.
Born Oct. 23, 1936 in Manito to Clifford and Ida (Forbes) Boyer, she married Harold Lewis on April 18, 1954 in Pekin. He died Nov. 12, 2017 in East Peoria. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Harold William Lewis.; one daughter, Judy Lee; one grandchild, Taky Vedder and four brothers, Clarence, Franklin, Charles and Nelson Boyer.
Surviving one son, Robert David "Bob" (Nancy) Lewis of Pekin; one daughter, Kimberly Ann (Dan) Lyle of Bloomington; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Evelyn Flynn and Vickie (Mike) Seward, both of Pekin and daughter-in-law, Veronica Lewis of Texas.
Linda had worked as a custodian for Pekin Public Schools District 108 for 28, years, retiring in 1993.
She enjoyed traveling with Harold in their camper. Linda's greatest joy was raising her family and spending quality time with them.
Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor John Plunkett will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be given to , Midwest Affiliate, 530 Northeast Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, Illinois 61637.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019