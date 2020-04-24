|
|
Lisa K. Dierker
Lisa K. (James) Dierker, 59, of Groveland, Illinois passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, Illinois. She was born to Leroy and Vera (Schmidt) James in Pekin, Illinois on February 18, 1961. Lisa graduated from Hartsburg-Emden High School in 1979 and Illinois State University in 1983. She married Richard Dierker on August 10, 1985 in Emden, Illinois.
Lisa is survived by her husband of 34 years and their two daughters, Kristin (Steve) Ross of Pekin and Kayla Dierker of Groveland. She is also survived by her mother, Vera James of Emden, and two sisters, Lori (Mark) Fedyk of Green Oaks, Illinois and Leann (Todd) Knollenberg of Frankfort, Illinois and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father.
Lisa had a vibrant, fun-loving personality that radiated to all who knew her. She was always enthusiastic and ready for the next adventure with her husband, Rich, and their daughters, Kristin and Kayla. Whether at their Groveland home or at the Lake of The Ozarks home, she loved to entertain and host family and friends for holidays and parties. Being an avid athlete and volleyball coach, she loyally followed both her daughters' careers in sports across the country from preschool years through college. Additionally, she never wanted to miss an ISU Redbird home basketball game.
Her teaching career in elementary education extended throughout Central Illinois. Her last seventeen years, she was a preschool teacher and director at Bethel Lutheran in Morton. She was loved by the hundreds of students whom she taught over the years. When not teaching or cheering for her daughters, she was known as a shopper extraordinaire, to the benefit of family and friends.
For the last ten years of her life, she courageously battled her degenerative neurological disease with laughter, determination, and faith. To all who knew her or became acquainted with her during this time, she was an inspiration. Although robbed of speech and movement during her later years, she continued to enjoy each day, wanting to participate in all activities, in style and with grace and a smile. Lisa's presence lit up a room. Undaunted by her disease, together, Lisa and her family lived life to its fullest up to the end.
Lisa was a faithful member at Bethel Lutheran Church. Due to current state and federal restrictions regarding large gatherings, a celebration of life service will be scheduled and held at Bethel Lutheran Church in Morton, Illinois at a later date. Memorials can be made to Bethel Lutheran Preschool or the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home. Arrangements are being handled by Gary Deiters Funeral Home. To express remembrances, visit www.GaryDeitersFH.com.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2020