Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
Pekin First Church of the Nazarene
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Pekin First Church of the Nazarene
Lisa Lairson


1955 - 2019
Lisa Lairson Obituary
Lisa Lairson
Lisa Gail Lairson, 64, of Pekin, IL passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 at her home. She was born March 6, 1955 in Peoria, IL. She was raised by her loving mother and father, Norma Cullison Knight Dever and Marion "Mike" Dever. She is survived by her stepmother, Carol Dever; daughters, Karmin (Donnie) Grant, Andrea (David) Kellum and son, Kyle (Shani) Womeldorff. She is also survived by her sister, Andrea (James) Randall; brother, Greggory (Lisa) Knight; six grandchildren; stepsisters, Christine Skelton, Susan Dever and Julie (David) Atchison.
She married Jesse Lairson January 1, 1990; he preceded her in death in 1995. She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Christopher Womeldorff; brother, Rickie Knight and stepbrothers, Noel "Mike" Dever and Patrick Dever.
She worked several years for Servpro of Pekin and for several companies in Perham, Minnesota.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren doing crafts and gardening.
Cremation has been accorded and her memorial service will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with visitation one-hour prior at Pekin First Church of the Nazarene. The Rev. W. Lloyd Brock will officiate. Burial of cremains will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with expenses.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019
