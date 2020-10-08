1/1
Lois Jean Williamson
NORTH PEKIN ~ Lois Jean Williamson, 93, of Green Valley, passed away at 8:48 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at Autumn Accolade in Green Valley. She was formerly a longtime resident of North Pekin.
Born July 8, 1927 in Pekin to Jacob and Delores (Strayer) Neavear, she first married Edward G. Rocker. He died May 19, 1950. She later married Elmer Glen Williamson on July 1, 1966 in North Pekin. He died July 18, 1998 in Peoria. She also was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Mary Barnes; one half-sister, Grace Johns and two half-brothers, Vernon Neavear and Walter Neavear.
Surviving are one daughter, Nancy (Albert) Mitzelfelt of Manito; two grandchildren, Angela Mitzelfelt of Peoria and Darren (Jennifer) Mitzelfelt of El Paso; one great-grandson, Trey; two great-great-granddaughters, Addison and Brylynn and many nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved.
A homemaker, Lois was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved singing gospel songs and had a singing ministry with her husband, Elmer, for many years in area churches, area nursing homes and throughout southern Illinois. She was a real prayer warrior too. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in South Pekin.
Her graveside funeral will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Pastor Steve Tassell will officiate. No visitation is planned. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, P.O. Box 3, South Pekin Ill. 61564.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com

Published in Pekin Daily Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
