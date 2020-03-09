|
Loren Duane Mutchler
PEKIN ~ Loren Duane Mutchler, 85, of Pekin passed away on March 7, 2020 at 2:50 p.m. at Timbercreek Rehab and Health Center.
Born August 29, 1934 in Pekin to Carl and Francis (Woodworth) Mutchler. He first married Barbara Timke with whom he had three children. He then married the love of his life Sharon Ladda on January 30, 1982. She survives.
Surviving are four sons, Scott (Joey) Mutchler of Delavan, Todd (Brenda) Mutchler of Pekin, Jason (Erica) Mutchler, William Ladda of Austin, TX; two daughters, Michele Ladda of Ashland, Shawn Ladda of Farmington, CT; five grandchildren, Emily, Gabby, Ian, Dru, Jada.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Jon Ladda, and two sisters, Joyce and Colleen.
He worked at Illinois American Water for 30 years, retiring in 1992.
Loren enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, woodworking, and singing gospel to nursing homes in his free time. He always enjoyed coaching his sons in sports growing up and started the Spring Lake Athletic Association and was part of the Boy scouts.
A funeral will be held 3:00 p.m. on Thursday March 12, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Manito. The Pastor Larry Sauter will officiate. A memorial visitation will be held an hour prior to the funeral home. Inurnment will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to 1st Baptist Church of Manito, P.O. Box 101, Pekin, Illinois 61554.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020