Lou Parker
Lou Ellen White Parker, 82, of Hopedale, passed away at 10:08 am Thursday, January 2, 2020 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
She was born June 7, 1937 in Marshall, Arkansas to William Washington and Ora Louella Lay McCarson. She married Earshel Parker on May 7, 1955 in Pekin and he passed away on December 27, 2001. She later married David White on September 1, 2006 in Hopedale and he passed away on November 4, 2016.
Surviving are one son, Rodney (Judy) Parker of Hopedale; one daughter, Sandra Mabry of Hopedale; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; one brother in law, Harold (Ellen) Parker of Middlebury, Connecticut and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, AJ and Clayton McCarson.
Lou was involved in Cub Scouts in Hopedale assisting in making coffee cakes and cheese cakes for the Mennonite Relief Sale. She was active in donating lap quilts to Illinois Cancer Care. She attended Living Hope Community Church in Hopedale and Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Minier.
She enjoyed bingo, crocheting, dancing, traveling, camping and riding scooters.
He funeral will be at 10:00 am Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Living Hope Community Church in Hopedale. Pastors Roger Springer, Frank Zimmerman and Penny Frame will officiate. A visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Monday also at the church. Burial will be at Orndorff Cemetery in Hopedale. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Hopedale is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Living Hope Community Church.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 7, 2020