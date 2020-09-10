LouAnn Cameron
LouAnn Cameron, formerly Harn and Spyres, died at Vidant Medical Center on Monday, August 31, 2020, as a result of injuries suffered in a car accident. She was 79 years old and a resident of Washington, NC, the adopted town that she loved.
LouAnn was born in Beardstown, Illinois, on February 8, 1941. She grew up in Canton, IL and attended Canton High School where she graduated as Salutatorian in 1959. Shortly thereafter, she married Richard Lee Spyres and moved to Pekin, Illinois. They had two children, Julie Kay and Amy Beth. LouAnn was deeply interested in politics and, in Pekin, she was actively involved with the Republican Party, serving as precinct committee woman. Several years after the sudden death of her first husband, LouAnn remarried, and, in 1989, she moved with her second husband, George (Ladd) Cameron, to Batavia, Illinois. In 2000, LouAnn and her husband relocated to Washington, NC, after his retirement. LouAnn enjoyed the warm weather, the kind people, and easy pace of life in Washington. She spent her time there doing things that she loved. She gardened extensively and well. Genealogy was her passion and through that work, she connected with long lost family members and created an impressive history of many lines of her family. She gave freely of her time and expertise to others as well, helping countless people find information about their families. LouAnn took an active part in her church, First United Methodist, including serving on the history committee. LouAnn also loved Christmas. Her house decorations, and particularly her miniature Dicken's village, were legendary and featured in several newspaper stories throughout her life.
LouAnn is survived by daughters Julie Spyres of Springfield, VA and Amy Williams (David) of Parrish, FL, grandchildren Heather Pendygraft (Evan), Ryan Williams, Jenna Williams, sister Judith Johns, cousin Pam Ortman (Gary) and her devoted yellow lab Chewy.
She was preceded in death by parents Robert H. Harn and Ruby Aileen Tomlinson Harn, husbands Richard L Spyres and George "Ladd" A Cameron.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 304 W. 2nd Street, Washington, NC 27889.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
