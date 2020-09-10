1/
LouAnn Cameron
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LouAnn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LouAnn Cameron
LouAnn Cameron, formerly Harn and Spyres, died at Vidant Medical Center on Monday, August 31, 2020, as a result of injuries suffered in a car accident. She was 79 years old and a resident of Washington, NC, the adopted town that she loved.
LouAnn was born in Beardstown, Illinois, on February 8, 1941. She grew up in Canton, IL and attended Canton High School where she graduated as Salutatorian in 1959. Shortly thereafter, she married Richard Lee Spyres and moved to Pekin, Illinois. They had two children, Julie Kay and Amy Beth. LouAnn was deeply interested in politics and, in Pekin, she was actively involved with the Republican Party, serving as precinct committee woman. Several years after the sudden death of her first husband, LouAnn remarried, and, in 1989, she moved with her second husband, George (Ladd) Cameron, to Batavia, Illinois. In 2000, LouAnn and her husband relocated to Washington, NC, after his retirement. LouAnn enjoyed the warm weather, the kind people, and easy pace of life in Washington. She spent her time there doing things that she loved. She gardened extensively and well. Genealogy was her passion and through that work, she connected with long lost family members and created an impressive history of many lines of her family. She gave freely of her time and expertise to others as well, helping countless people find information about their families. LouAnn took an active part in her church, First United Methodist, including serving on the history committee. LouAnn also loved Christmas. Her house decorations, and particularly her miniature Dicken's village, were legendary and featured in several newspaper stories throughout her life.
LouAnn is survived by daughters Julie Spyres of Springfield, VA and Amy Williams (David) of Parrish, FL, grandchildren Heather Pendygraft (Evan), Ryan Williams, Jenna Williams, sister Judith Johns, cousin Pam Ortman (Gary) and her devoted yellow lab Chewy.
She was preceded in death by parents Robert H. Harn and Ruby Aileen Tomlinson Harn, husbands Richard L Spyres and George "Ladd" A Cameron.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 304 W. 2nd Street, Washington, NC 27889.
Condolences may be addressed to the family online by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Cameron family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved