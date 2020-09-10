LouAnn and I are distant cousins who both grew up as Harns in the midwest. We found each other online in 2007 when our genealogy interests overlapped. We share a g.g.g.g.grandfather who was named Caleb Harn. We worked super-well together over many, many years as research buddies, and we co-complied / co-researched hundreds of pages of original family history. But we never met and never even spoke on the phone. We did everything by email. Nevertheless, her passing is a great loss to me. I'm grateful for knowing her. She would always sign off her emails to me a "#1 Cuz". We disagreed politically and about most cultural issues, but we never let that get in the way of our friendship and respect for each other. I will miss her very much.

