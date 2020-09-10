1/
LouAnn Cameron
1941 - 2020
LouAnn Cameron
LouAnn Cameron, formerly Harn and Spyres, died at Vidant Medical Center on Monday, August 31, 2020, as a result of injuries suffered in a car accident. She was 79 years old and a resident of Washington, NC, the adopted town that she loved.
LouAnn was born in Beardstown, Illinois, on February 8, 1941. She grew up in Canton, IL and attended Canton High School where she graduated as Salutatorian in 1959. Shortly thereafter, she married Richard Lee Spyres and moved to Pekin, Illinois. They had two children, Julie Kay and Amy Beth. LouAnn was deeply interested in politics and, in Pekin, she was actively involved with the Republican Party, serving as precinct committee woman. Several years after the sudden death of her first husband, LouAnn remarried, and, in 1989, she moved with her second husband, George (Ladd) Cameron, to Batavia, Illinois. In 2000, LouAnn and her husband relocated to Washington, NC, after his retirement. LouAnn enjoyed the warm weather, the kind people, and easy pace of life in Washington. She spent her time there doing things that she loved. She gardened extensively and well. Genealogy was her passion and through that work, she connected with long lost family members and created an impressive history of many lines of her family. She gave freely of her time and expertise to others as well, helping countless people find information about their families. LouAnn took an active part in her church, First United Methodist, including serving on the history committee. LouAnn also loved Christmas. Her house decorations, and particularly her miniature Dicken's village, were legendary and featured in several newspaper stories throughout her life.
LouAnn is survived by daughters Julie Spyres of Springfield, VA and Amy Williams (David) of Parrish, FL, grandchildren Heather Pendygraft (Evan), Ryan Williams, Jenna Williams, sister Judith Johns, cousin Pam Ortman (Gary) and her devoted yellow lab Chewy.
She was preceded in death by parents Robert H. Harn and Ruby Aileen Tomlinson Harn, husbands Richard L Spyres and George "Ladd" A Cameron.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 304 W. 2nd Street, Washington, NC 27889.
Condolences may be addressed to the family online by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Cameron family.

Published in Pekin Daily Times from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
September 10, 2020
Lou Ann was a good friend and history buddy. We were blessed when she joined our church family. She was an important part of the First United Methodist Church History committee. We would always give her the hard things to research because we knew she would find what we were looking for. The group will miss her greatly.
Patty Lou Vore
September 9, 2020
Lou Ann was a special friend. I met her about 15 yrs ago and we became best of friends. We are distant cousins. Lou Ann is responsible the getting the Hollenback tree on "Find a Grave" and the early beginnings. She called me every Sunday night and we would talk about our families and our gen. I have a hole in my heart but lots of memories. She loved her two daughters and granddaughter and was looking forward to the new gr-grandchild. Love you and will miss you.
Ruby Herrell
September 9, 2020
Julie, As I told Kim I have no words to express my sadness for your Mom's passing. She was a joy to spend time with and I will always be grateful I had the chance to meet her. I will always remember her out of this world Christmas decorations and how sweet of a Lady she was. Your Mom was one of those people that made this world a better place. No doubt she will be greatly missed. My thoughts are with you, Kim and the rest of your family during this difficult time.
GUILLERMO DIAZ
Friend
September 9, 2020
Julie, Amy and family, we are so sorry for your loss. LouAnn kindly took time to research some of our family history and shared it with us. While we didn't know her well, it's easy to see how good a person and mother she was by knowing her children and their successes in life and their caring for others. During such a tragic time, take solace in knowing she is in a better place with those she loved earlier in life.

The Blankenbeker family: David, Jo Ellen, Zachary and Amelia.
David Blankenbeker
Friend
September 9, 2020
Julie,
We are so sorry to learn of your mother's passing. I always enjoyed spending time with her when she would visit you. We are thinking of you and extend our deepest sympathy to you.

Angela Somma
Friend
September 9, 2020
Angela Somma
Friend
September 8, 2020
The class of 1959 at Canton Senior High School extend their condolences to LouAnn's family.
Gladys Hyde
Friend
September 8, 2020
LouAnn and I are distant cousins who both grew up as Harns in the midwest. We found each other online in 2007 when our genealogy interests overlapped. We share a g.g.g.g.grandfather who was named Caleb Harn. We worked super-well together over many, many years as research buddies, and we co-complied / co-researched hundreds of pages of original family history. But we never met and never even spoke on the phone. We did everything by email. Nevertheless, her passing is a great loss to me. I'm grateful for knowing her. She would always sign off her emails to me a "#1 Cuz". We disagreed politically and about most cultural issues, but we never let that get in the way of our friendship and respect for each other. I will miss her very much.
John Harn
Family
September 8, 2020
I would like to extend my sincerest condolences to my dear friend Julie and her family. I pray you all find comfort in God's love and each other during this difficult time.
Veronica Peeler
Acquaintance
September 7, 2020
I did not know Mrs. Cameron but I am close to her daughter, Julie. I have grown fond of Mrs. Cameron through Julie’s stories. My heart goes out to you Julie, to your sister, your nieces, and other loved ones who I cannot name. You are in my prayers.
Patricia Ebert
Acquaintance
September 6, 2020
We are saddened to learn about LouAnn's passing and extend our deepest sympathies to Julie, Amy and the entire family. We are grateful to have known your mom over many years and have fond memories of her warmth and caring towards everyone she knew. A very happy and friendly person who raised wonderful children. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
John & Luciana Foster
Friend
September 6, 2020
Pew mate at 8:30 service at FUMC Washington.
Kathy Weitz
Acquaintance
