Lucille Rowden
PEKIN ~ Frances Lucille Rowden, 104, of Pekin, passed away at 12:26 a.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 at Villas of Hollybrook in Pekin.
Born May 5, 1916 in Gainesville, Kentucky to John Martin and Grace Elma (Stovall) Whitney, she married Harrison C. "Rowdy" Rowden on October 30, 1942 in Pekin. He died August 16, 2005 in Pekin. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Larry Rowden; three sisters and one brother.
Surviving are one son, Dale (Lois Vinson) Rowden of Pekin; daughter-in-law, Phyllis Rowden of Pekin; four grandchildren, Debbie (Rod) Boerger, Jeff (Kelly) Rowden, Melinda (Rich) Guengrich and Brian (Jenny) Rowden; seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Lucille had worked as a beautician and in the cafeteria at Pekin Community High School, retiring in 1971.
She enjoyed sewing, knitting, gardening, canning and reading. Lucille was a Godly woman, who loved the Lord and her family; was a prayer warrior and she loved to laugh.
Lucille was a charter member of Faith Baptist Church, where she taught 3rd Grade Sunday School for 35 years and was a Deaconess.
Her graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Glendale Memorial gardens in Pekin. Kenneth Seest will officiate. Private family visitation will be at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be given to Vitas Healthcare, 5019 North Executive Drive, Peoria, Illinois 61614.
