PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 346-2176
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
Lyn Howard


1937 - 2020
Lyn Howard Obituary
Lyn Howard
PEKIN ~ Lyndell N. "Lyn" Howard, 82, of Pekin, passed away at 12:33 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at UnityPoint Health – Methodist in Peoria.
Born Dec. 14, 1937 in White Hall to Herman Joseph and Addie Mae (McAdams) Howard, he first married Gladysann "Fritz" Kuenne on Aug. 23, 1958 in Belleville. He later married Joan A. Svendsen on Nov. 25, 1983 in Pekin. She died May 19, 2018 in Peoria. He also was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Joshua M. Dawe; two brothers and three sisters.
Surviving are six children, Sharon (Ron) Reinartz, Kathi (Tim) Bilyk, Bethann (Mark) Holcomb, Brock Howard, all of Gilroy, Calif., Julie Dawe and Daniel W. Dawe, Jr., both of Pekin; thirteen grandchildren; one great-granddaughter and one brother, Larry (Mary) Howard of White Hall.
Lyn retired after a successful career as a field sales representative, last with R.V. Evans in Decatur. He previously was the executive director at the Community Workshop in Peoria.
Lyn formerly served the City of Pekin as Mayor, as a member of the Police and Fire Commission and was a former auditor with Pekin Township.
He was an old school Country music fan and a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. He also enjoyed playing golf and knew how to "slice" a golf ball.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin. He was a past Grand Knight and member of Knights of Columbus Archbishop Schlarman Council 3507 in Pekin.
A funeral service celebrating his life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Father Michael Andrejek will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pekin Park Foundation, 1701 Court Street, Pekin, Ill. 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020
