Magda Petrovics
PEKIN ~ Magda Petrovics, 83 of Pekin, passed away at 8:55 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Pekin Manor.
Born February 7, 1937 in Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary to Sandor and Maria (Peto) Molnar, she married the love of her life, Laszlo Ede Petrovics on April 17, 1954 in Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary. He died Friday, August 28, 2020 by his wife's side at Pekin Manor. Magda was also preceded in death by her parents, two daughters, Zsa Zsa and Helen, and two brothers.
Surviving are two daughters, Olga (Kevin) Bolen and Mary (Mark) Galvin, both of Pekin; one son, Steven (Lisa) Petrovics of Bloomington; six grandchildren, Ryan (Britt) Bolen, Kelly (Jon) Rogers, Jeremy (Sara Vermilyea) Galvin, Michael (Jess) Petrovics, Bryce (Jenny Willis) Galvin, and Chloe Petrovics; three great grandchildren, and two brothers, Steven Molnar, Laszlo Molnar, and one step-brother, Alex Molnar.
Initially escaping by foot and walking many miles, a pregnant Magda and her husband, Laszlo fled their home country of Hungary during the Hungarian Revolution of 1956. After a first failed escape attempt, they gained successful passage to America.
Magda worked as a self-employed housekeeper, retiring in 2014. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother and she enjoyed knitting, reading, and gardening with her husband.
Magda and Laszlo's joint funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 4 at Preston Hanley Funeral Home and Crematory in Pekin. Father Michael Andrejek will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Cremation will be accorded following the service. Those attending are asked to respect social distancing and follow mask guidelines. Inurnment will be at Prairie Haven Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 TAPS Lane, Pekin, Illinois 61554.
