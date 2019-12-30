|
|
Margaret A. Blane
San Jose- Margaret A. Blane, 88, of San Jose passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital.
Margaret Ann Rademaker was born on July 17, 1931, in Lincoln. She was the seventh child of Ullie and Tena Rademaker. She is the last member of her immediate family. She was united in marriage to James R. Blane on April 18, 1954. He survives.
Also surviving are her children: Sandra Blane (Lincoln), Jeffery (Diana) Blane (San Jose), two granddaughters, Brianne Cozart (Delavan) and Danielle Blane (Bloomington), and one great grandson, Paxton Cozart (Delavan).
Margaret graduated from Mason City High School in 1949. She worked for Dr. Deane Hauter in San Jose and then for the Abraham Lincoln Medical Group for many years. Her hobbies included crocheting, crafts, camping, and watching squirrels and hummingbirds in the yard. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Margaret was a member of the First United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School in her younger years. She was an avid college basketball fan and loved March Madness.
A celebration of Margaret's life will be held from 6:00-8:00pm at The First United Methodist Church in San Jose, IL on Friday, January 10, 2020. To continue her passion for healthcare, Margaret has donated her body to science. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the San Jose Fire Department EMT Squad. Arrangements have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020