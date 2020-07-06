1/1
Margaret Woodrow
1928 - 2020
Margaret Woodrow
GREEN VALLEY ~ Margaret Ann Woodrow, 92, of Green Valley, passed away at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at her home.
Born Mar. 20, 1928 in Green Valley to Raymond Burns and Mabel (Runyon) Woodrow, she married Robert Watkins in June of 1952. She later married Jim Hankins in Dec. of 1973.
Surviving are one daughter, Anne E. Headings of Green Valley and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a stillborn daughter, Becky Jane Watkins and three brothers, Howard, Merle and Raymond Woodrow.
A 1946 graduate of Green Valley High School, Margaret attended Bradley University, where she was a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority. She also attended the University of Illinois and was a graduate of Brown's Business School.
She was a huge animal lover and was particularly fond of dogs and horses. Margaret was a longtime member of the Pekin Riding Club and an honorary member of Peoria Obedience Training Club. She enjoyed going to dog shows throughout the Midwest with her daughter.
Margaret enjoyed her work at several places over the years as a bookkeeper, including R.J. LeTourneau, Keystone Steel & Wire Co., Pekin Community High School, Derby Jewelers and the Lake Barkley Water District in Cadiz, Ky.
She was raised in the Presbyterian faith.
Her memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin, where the family will receive friends 30 minutes before the service. Pastor Frank Brozenac will officiate. Inurnment will follow in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to UnityPoint Hospice, 221 Northeast Glen Oak Ave., Peoria, Ill. 61636.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com

Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
01:00 - 01:30 PM
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
JUL
8
Memorial service
01:30 PM
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
3093462176
