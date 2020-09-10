Margie Everett
PEKIN ~ Margie Evelyn Everett, 94, of Pekin, passed away at 4:43 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at Amy's Country Manor in Pekin.
Born March 7, 1926 in Canton to Albert and Lois (Morse) Probyn, she married Paul Stanley Everett on October 23, 1943 in Gulfport, Mississippi. He died October 11, 2008. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Keith Probyn; and one sister, Juanita Bussell.
Surviving are one son, Bradley (Marilyn) Everett of Pekin; two granddaughters, Lori (Michael) Rittenhouse of Pekin and Karri (Greg) Hasty of Lithia, Florida; five great-grandchildren, Jenna Rittenhouse, Max Rittenhouse, and Ava Rittenhouse, all of Pekin, and Remi Hasty and Beckham Hasty, both of Lithia, Florida; two sisters, Ina Beecham of Peoria and Darlene (Tom) Brandt of Pekin; and one brother, Dwayne (Tina) Probyn of Omaha, Nebraska.
Margie worked at the Tazewell County Circuit Clerk's Office in Pekin for many years, retiring as the Chief Deputy.
She attended First United Methodist Church in Pekin.
Margie enjoyed traveling with her husband and spending time with her family. In her younger years, she enjoyed golfing.
Private services will be held with Rev. James C. McClarey officiating. Burial will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
Arrangements are by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 1315 Court Street, Pekin, IL 61554.
