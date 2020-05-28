Marie White Webb

Marie (Schnake) White Webb, 99, died peacefully at Claridge Court, Prairie Village, KS, on May 18, 2020. She was born March 28, 1921, in Washington County, IL, to a young farmer and his wife, Harlan and Nettie (Whittenberg) Schnake. After graduating from Centralia High School, she forfeited her county's full-tuition scholarship to the University of Illinois, where she had intended to major in journalism and dress design, to enroll in Asbury College, Wilmore, KY, for a major in Christian Education. There she met a young student minister, James Kerr White, whom she married August 28, 1940. Marie dropped out of school to go with her husband to student church appointments as he completed his theological degree at Drew University in New Jersey and Garrett Theological Seminary at Northwestern University.

The couple served churches in Lovington, Griggsville, Quincy, East Peoria, and Pekin, plus six years on the Bloomington, IL, District—all in the Central Illinois (now called the Great Rivers) Conference. Marie became very active in community and conference activities as well as in the various churches.

After her youngest child entered kindergarten, Marie went back to school, completing her B.A. at Bradley University. In 1970, she earned a master's degree with honors in U.S. History at Illinois State. After spending many hours in her denomination's archives, her thesis—"Antislavery Leadership in Illinois Methodism, 1844-1861"—was accepted. This led to the publication of an article, "The Methodist Antislavery Struggle in the Land of Lincoln," in Methodist History, July 1972.

When living in Pekin, home of Senator and Mrs. Everett M. Dirksen, Marie helped organize the Dirksen Congressional Research Center and served as program and exhibit director. She wrote curriculum materials, such as "How a Bill Becomes Law," speaking to many school groups. In 1982, the YWCA honored her as outstanding woman in the professions.

The highlights of her life, however, were created by her four children She became a hands-on grandmother and great-grandmother, too, organizing family reunions and holidays, vacation trips, and milestone celebrations. Even as she aged, the focus of her telephone conversations was always the interests and activities of the various families' children, and she was so proud of them.

Marie lost her husband in 1990 after almost 50 years of marriage. The following year, she married retired Bishop Lance Webb, who had served Methodism in Illinois. They lived for the last five years of his life in Dallas and northwest Arkansas on Beaver Lake. After his death in 1995, she began to write for publication by the Methodist Publishing House: The Power of the Dream: Looking Forward in the Later Years and Building a Ministry for Homebound and Nursing Home Residents. In 2000, she moved to Kansas City.

Surviving are her four children and their spouses: Jeanie (Douglas) Amman, Muncie, IN; Peggy (Stephen) Harmon, Overland Park, KS; Steven (Staci) White, Brooklyn, NY; and John (Viqui) White, Swan's Island, ME. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death were Robert Montgomery, son-in-law; Bret Amman, grandson; and brothers Wilfred and Eugene Schnake.

Because of current restrictions, Marie's life will be celebrated at a later date at the Wesley Covenant Chapel of the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, KS. Private graveside services will be held at Memorial Gardens in Enid, OK.



