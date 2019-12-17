|
|
Marilyn A. Brong
Marilyn A. Brong, 92, of Pekin passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. She was born September 21, 1927 in Peoria to Frederick and Florine English Albrecht. She married Philip A. Brong on June 30, 1951 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin: he preceded her in death on March 6, 1975. She was also preceded in death by her parents: brothers, Robert Albrecht, Larry Albrecht and her infant sister, Florine Albrecht. She is survived by her children, Brian (Karen) Brong, Elizabeth Brong, Kathleen (Tom Barry) Brong, Mary (Edward Spevak) Brong; grandchildren, Nicholas (Nicole), Alyssa (Cody), Cassie, Michael, Mark, Charlotte, Drew; great-grandchildren, Emma, Evan, Elise; siblings, Fred Albrecht, John (Mary Lou) Albrecht, Norma (Jim) Robison, Chris (Mike) O'Hara and many nieces and nephews. Marilyn loved flowers, animals and her themed birthday parties. She was an avid reader of current events but also enjoyed murder mysteries and English historical novels. She was a big University of Illinois basketball fan and loved the Cubbies. As a person, Marilyn was a grace-filled individual who gave unconditional love to those around her. She always looked for the good in everyone and was our rock to whom we turned. This gracious and charming woman will be greatly missed. Marilyn was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin where a funeral mass will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Pekin. Father Michael Andrejek will officiate. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a rosary at 4 p.m. at Abts Mortuary in Pekin. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School in Pekin in her name. The family has entrusted Abts Mortuary in Pekin with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at abtsmortuary.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019