Marjorie Frances Jones
Marjorie Frances Jones passed peacefully Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Hallmark House Nursing Home, 5 months short of her 100th birthday. Marjorie was born in a small town in Marion County, Iowa on October 14, 1920. She was a faithful member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pekin. The love of her family and faith consumed her adult life.
Marjorie is survived by her sons, James (Martha), Joseph, Jeffrey (Susan); grandchildren, Stephen Jones, Scott Crocker, Jeffrey R. Jones, Nikki Jones, Matthew Jones and six great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; infant son, John Robert Jones; her daughter, Judith Crocker; granddaughter, Amy Jones Hilyer and brothers, William Neighbour and Donald Neighbour.
A private funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin for Marjorie. Father Michael Andrejek will officiate. Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Pekin.
The family has entrusted Abts Mortuary in Pekin with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at abtsmortuary.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from May 19 to May 21, 2020