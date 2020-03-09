|
|
Mark Kalhammer
MANITO — Mark A. Kalhammer, 63, of Pekin, formerly of Manito, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 12:55 P.M. at OSF Richard L. Owen Hospice in Peoria. He was born May 13, 1956 in Germany the son of Fred and Dolores Dickson Kalhammer. He married Kathleen Lohman on September 10, 2004 in Tazewell Co. and she survives along with one son Nathan D. Kalhammer of Manito. Mark's parents Fred and Delores Kalhammer also survive of Manito. He has one brother, Scott (Deb) Kalhammer of Forest City and one sister, Denise Howard of North Pekin.
Mark worked for Caterpillar in East Peoria on the transmission assemble line. He retired from Cat in 2014 and later worked for Spring Lake Township near Manito last working in July of 2019. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and the U.A.W. Local 974 in East Peoria. Mark enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time.
A memorial mass for Mark will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Manito. Father David Whiteside will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or to the OSF Richard L. Owen Hospice Home 8630 IL-91 Peoria, Illinois 61615. To leave an online condolence go to www.hurleyfh.com. Maas-Hurley Funeral Home in Manito is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020