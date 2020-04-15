|
Mark Parks
PEKIN ~ Mark Allen Parks, 67, of Pekin, passed away at 8:45 in the Emergency Room at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Born January 27, 1953 in Pekin to Robert and Billie Jean (Gent) Parks, he married Marilyn Mosley on June 9, 1990 in Carthage. She survives.
Also surviving are two children, Nathan Parks of Normal and Sarah Parks of Beulah, Colorado; one brother, Randy (Diane) Parks of Pekin and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mark had worked in track maintenance for Union Pacific Railroad for 30 years before retiring.
He was a loving and devoted son, brother, husband, father, and uncle. Mark enjoyed bike riding, hiking and studying the Bible. He loved to throw darts in various local leagues, sing karaoke and help others in their time of need. He was so proud of his son's amazing artistic talent as well as his daughter's carpenter apprenticeship and Bachelor of Science in Environmental Biology. Mark also found great joy in attending his nieces and nephews activities.
His private graveside service will be at Spring Lake Cemetery in rural Manito. Mark Philp will officiate. A memorial service celebrating Mark's life will be at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be given to Whitney's Walk for Life, 5215 North Knoxville Avenue, Peoria, Illinois 61614 or www.whitneyswalk.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020