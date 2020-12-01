1/1
Marlene Stocker
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marlene Stocker
PEKIN ~ Joyce Marlene Stocker, 83, of Pekin, passed away at 10:45 p.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
Born Nov. 17, 1937 in Pekin to Harold and Veneda (Edwards) Snyder, she married Charles Robert "Bob" Stocker on April 7, 1971 in Pekin. After their marriage they spent two years living in Europe and doing extensive travel that brought both Marlene and Bob great joy and memories. Later they spent time between their home in Pekin and a second home in Palm Desert, California.
She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Bob, and many friends and cousins who were very important in her life.
Marlene worked for Caterpillar, Inc. for 27 years in the General Offices before retiring.
She had attended the University of Illinois. Marlene enjoyed playing golf and traveling. She also enjoyed taking long walks and exercising.
Marlene was a member of First United Methodist Church in Pekin.
Her memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor James C. McClarey will officiate. Guidelines regarding social distancing and masks will be followed. Inurnment will follow the memorial service in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Midwest Affiliate, 530 Northeast Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, Ill. 61637 or Apostolic Christian Restmor, Inc., 1500 Parkside Drive, Morton, Ill. 61550, where so many people were so kind and supportive of both Marlene and Bob.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
3093462176
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory Funeral Homes, L.L.C.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved