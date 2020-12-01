Marlene Stocker
PEKIN ~ Joyce Marlene Stocker, 83, of Pekin, passed away at 10:45 p.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
Born Nov. 17, 1937 in Pekin to Harold and Veneda (Edwards) Snyder, she married Charles Robert "Bob" Stocker on April 7, 1971 in Pekin. After their marriage they spent two years living in Europe and doing extensive travel that brought both Marlene and Bob great joy and memories. Later they spent time between their home in Pekin and a second home in Palm Desert, California.
She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Bob, and many friends and cousins who were very important in her life.
Marlene worked for Caterpillar, Inc. for 27 years in the General Offices before retiring.
She had attended the University of Illinois. Marlene enjoyed playing golf and traveling. She also enjoyed taking long walks and exercising.
Marlene was a member of First United Methodist Church in Pekin.
Her memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor James C. McClarey will officiate. Guidelines regarding social distancing and masks will be followed. Inurnment will follow the memorial service in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Midwest Affiliate, 530 Northeast Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, Ill. 61637 or Apostolic Christian Restmor, Inc., 1500 Parkside Drive, Morton, Ill. 61550, where so many people were so kind and supportive of both Marlene and Bob.
