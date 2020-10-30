1/1
Martin Eitenmiller
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martin Eitenmiller
PEKIN ~ Martin H. Eitenmiller, 98, of Pekin, passed away at 8:50 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at Timbercreek Rehab & Health Center in Pekin.
Born Jan. 15, 1922 in Pekin to Henry and Florence (Heilman) Eitenmiller, he married Arlene J. Sherrill on Oct. 28, 1945 in Pekin. She died July 5, 2000 in Pekin. He also was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Vernon Eitenmiller, and one sister, Arlene Collom.
Surviving are one daughter, Pam Eitenmiller of Pekin; one son, David (Carol) Eitenmiller of Winslow, Arizona; two grandchildren, Joshua (Nena) Eitenmiller and Misty (Randy) Terrill; one great-granddaughter, Emelia Arlene Eitenmiller, who was the light of her great-grandfather's life; four step-great-grandchildren and one sister, Norita Katz of Pekin.
Martin was retired from Corn Products Company in Pekin.
He was a Life and 68-year member of Empire Lodge #126, Ancient Free & Accepted Masons of Pekin, and a member of Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Valley of Peoria.
Martin was a life-long member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Pekin.
His graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Pastor Shane Hawkins, his great-nephew, will officiate. No visitation is planned. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul United Church of Christ Building Fund, 101 North 8th Street, Pekin, Ill. 61554 or to the Susan G. Komen Memorial Affiliate, 900 Main Street, Suite 160, Peoria, Ill. 61602.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Glendale Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
3093462176
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory Funeral Homes, L.L.C.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved