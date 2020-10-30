Martin Eitenmiller
PEKIN ~ Martin H. Eitenmiller, 98, of Pekin, passed away at 8:50 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at Timbercreek Rehab & Health Center in Pekin.
Born Jan. 15, 1922 in Pekin to Henry and Florence (Heilman) Eitenmiller, he married Arlene J. Sherrill on Oct. 28, 1945 in Pekin. She died July 5, 2000 in Pekin. He also was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Vernon Eitenmiller, and one sister, Arlene Collom.
Surviving are one daughter, Pam Eitenmiller of Pekin; one son, David (Carol) Eitenmiller of Winslow, Arizona; two grandchildren, Joshua (Nena) Eitenmiller and Misty (Randy) Terrill; one great-granddaughter, Emelia Arlene Eitenmiller, who was the light of her great-grandfather's life; four step-great-grandchildren and one sister, Norita Katz of Pekin.
Martin was retired from Corn Products Company in Pekin.
He was a Life and 68-year member of Empire Lodge #126, Ancient Free & Accepted Masons of Pekin, and a member of Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Valley of Peoria.
Martin was a life-long member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Pekin.
His graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Pastor Shane Hawkins, his great-nephew, will officiate. No visitation is planned. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul United Church of Christ Building Fund, 101 North 8th Street, Pekin, Ill. 61554 or to the Susan G. Komen Memorial Affiliate, 900 Main Street, Suite 160, Peoria, Ill. 61602.
